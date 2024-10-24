Mike Tyson on age concerns ahead of Jake Paul fight: 'I'm a different species of human being'

The Brief Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 15. Tyson, 58, says due to his training he is not like other people his age. The fight was delayed earlier this year after



Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson is sick of hearing about his age heading into his high-profile fight against social media star Jake Paul.

Tyson, 58, is 31 years older than Paul, but Iron Mike says you shouldn't compare him to other people his age.

"Other people my age haven't been training as long as me, been as consistent as me, and I'm just a different species of human being," Tyson told FOX 4's Mike Doocy.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 16: (L-R) Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Image Expand

The fight between Tyson and Paul was delayed earlier this year after representatives for the 58-year-old said he had an ulcer flare up.

Still, Tyson thinks he's fit, ready to fight and has "bad intentions."

He says he is training like he always has.

"[Training] is not much different. I just need more massages than normal," Tyson said.

Paul, a YouTube star turned boxer, started hosting boxing events in 2018, and has posted a 9-1 record.

The former heavyweight champ says Paul can fight, but he's not on his level.

Tyson also challenged Paul to stand in and trade punches, instead of "running like a thief."

"I think he should try it. He's a younger man, he should be able to handle punches from an old withering man like me," Tyson said.

When asked for a prediction on the fight, Tyson would not give a round, but he did not shy away from

"My intention is to hurt this young man," he said.

It will be the first fight for Tyson since 2020, when he fought former boxing champ Roy Jones Jr. That match ended in a draw.

Tyson and Paul will square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Nov. 15.

The event will be streamed live on Netflix.