1 in custody in connection to man found dead in Rowlett swimming pool

Rowlett police have one person in custody who may be connected to the death of a man found in a swimming pool.

40-year-old Miguel Santamaria Salgado was found unresponsive in the pool of a home on Indian Trail on August 1.

Rowlett Police say there was no evidence of foul play in Salgado's death.

Narcotics were found to be involved in the incident, according to police.

One person was taken into custody while investigators await a toxicology report from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office and an investigation with state and federal agencies.

That person's name has not been released at this time.

Rowlett police say they do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the public.