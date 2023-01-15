Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian

article

Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway.

Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway.

No details have been released about how the cattle got loose.

On Friday, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office had to deal with a similar issue after a bull got loose.