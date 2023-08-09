Dallas County Sheriff's Office lieutenant fired after arrest

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office fired an employee after he was arrested for drunken driving.

Dallas police arrested former lieutenant Michael Raley early last month after a crash in Far Northeast Dallas on July 8.

Michael Raley

He was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The sheriff's office says Raley was placed on administrative leave following the incident. He was removed from his job at the end of July.

He had worked with DSO since 2005.