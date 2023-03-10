Marriott claims Michael Irvin made vulgar sexual advance towards employee

The Marriott hotel chain says former Dallas Cowboy Michael Irvin made a vulgar sexual advance on a hotel employee, contradicting his claim that he did nothing wrong.

Marriott filed a lengthy rebuttal in federal court, asking for a protective order to prevent Irvin and his legal team from publicizing the case like they did during a Wednesday news conference.

Irving is suing Marriott in a $100 million defamation case.

He claims Marriott made a rush to judgment about a complaint of misconduct, and kicked him out of the Phoenix hotel where he was staying during the Super Bowl.

Irvin claims Marriott’s false information got him pulled from his broadcast job with NFL Network.

At Wednesday’s news conference, where he insisted he did nothing wrong - despite previously saying he did not remember much of anything because he'd been drinking - he also threw a racial charge into the case, comparing his treatment to being lynched by a mob.

The encounter with the female hotel worker happened in the lobby and was recorded on security video, which Marriott has shown to Irvin’s attorney, and claims Irvin is mischaracterizing himself as innocent.

Marriott says Irvin "appeared to be visibly intoxicated in the hotel bar," and flagged down the employee as she walked by.

The hotel says Irvin told the worker she was "attractive" and touched her arm "without her consent," before invoking his race in a vulgar sexual proposition that is spelled out explicitly in the court filing.

Irvin also allegedly said "he would come back to find her" before she walked away.

Marriott says another employee then approached Irvin and heard him make another sexual remark before Irvin "slapped himself in the face three times" and said "keep it together Mike."

The hotel also denies Irvin’s claim that he was woken up and kicked out in the middle of the night.

Marriott says it notified the NFL of the allegations, and it was an NFL investigator who escorted Irvin out the following night after interviewing the female worker and reviewing the security video.

The judge has now ordered Marriott to turn over the security video, but it's not clear when or how it might be made public.