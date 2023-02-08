Michael Irvin pulled from Super Bowl coverage allegedly over woman’s complaint

article

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin was reportedly pulled from Sunday’s NFL Network Super Bowl coverage over an incident involving a woman at an Arizona hotel.

NFL Media confirmed that Irvin "will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage." The company did not say why.

Irvin told his side of the story on 105.3 The Fan Wednesday morning. He said he is baffled.

He said he met someone in the lobby of the hotel this past Sunday, talked for a minute, shook a woman’s hand, and then went to his room.

The woman reportedly complained about what he said to her in that minute. The details of her complaint have not been released.

Irvin said he doesn’t remember the conversation. He admitted he’d had a few drinks with former teammate Michael Brooks and then returned to the hotel.

Irvin says he didn't even remember meeting the woman until later when somebody from the network told him he needed to move to a different hotel because of the incident.

In a statement to the Dallas Morning News, Irvin said there "absolutely was no sexual wrongdoing" and "there was definitely nothing physical" that occurred between himself and the woman.

Irvin has served as an NFL Network analyst since 2009. He also makes regular appearances on ESPN’s First Take broadcast, although he will not make a previously scheduled Friday morning appearance.