Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, TMZ reports

article

Cowboys’ legend Michael Irvin has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the woman who accused him of misconduct.

Irvin lawyered up after the Renaissance Hotel reportedly refused to talk to him about the alleged incident, TMZ reports.

His lawyer said he’s being railroaded by cancel culture with no proof.

The NFL Network removed Irvin from Super Bowl coverage this week after the woman, a hotel employee, complained that he said something to her.

Irvin denies any wrongdoing, though admits he doesn’t remember what he said to the woman since he’d been drinking beforehand.

He claims he has witnesses who saw the encounter and said nothing happened.

The details of the woman’s claims are unclear.

Irvin’s lawsuit names both the woman and the Renaissance Hotel.