Michael Irvin to address Super Bowl hotel misconduct allegations

Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin is set to speak Wednesday about allegations made against him just before the Super Bowl.

Irvin was removed from his TV assignments that week after a woman working at a Marriott hotel in Arizona accused him of misconduct.

The server at the Renaissance Phoenix Hotel & Spa claimed he harassed her and made inappropriate comments while they were in the lobby.

Irvin denied any wrongdoing and said there are witnesses who support his claim that he briefly shook hands with the woman and then went up to his room to go to bed.

He filed a $100 million lawsuit against Marriott and the woman, accusing them of defamation.

Irvin and his lawyer may show surveillance video from the night of their encounter at the news conference in Dallas.