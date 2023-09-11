Expand / Collapse search

Michael Irvin settles lawsuit against Marriott, Super Bowl accuser

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin returned to the NFL Network Sunday after settling a lawsuit against the Marriott Hotel chain.

Irvin had been suspended from the network since February.

He was taken off the air just before the Super Bowl after a hotel employee in Arizona accused him of making inappropriate comments to her.

Irvin denied that and released a video of the exchange with the woman.

He filed a $100 million defamation suit against her and the Marriott.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.