article

A North Texas remodeling contractor was arrested after investigators say he was hired for a renovation job that was never complete.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said it all started when a woman hired Freedom Remodeling, LLC for a large renovation job on her home in May 2022 to repair damages caused by a water leak. A company rep quoted her $23,390.04 for the job.

Investigators say a company rep took the woman’s initial $18,000 payment. However, she did not hear from the company for several months.

After several attempts to make contact, a representative finally started the job in August 2022. However, minimal work was done, and no one returned to complete the job, sheriff's investigators allege.

After several more attempts to reach out to the company, the woman says the company continually made excuses as to why the work was not completed.

Featured article

Investigators say the woman requested a refund in September 2023. The initial company rep reached out to the woman three days later, stating he no longer worked for the company and told her to contact the owner, 48-year-old Michael Eric Haefner.

Investigators say Haefner then reassured the woman he would complete the job and issue a refund but, again, gave excuses as to why the job was not completed. Then, the woman did not hear back from anyone for several months.

In February 2023, the woman was finally able to get in contact with Haefner, who then claimed her issue was with the former employee and referred her back to him and, again, ceased all contact with the woman, investigators say.

MORE REAL ESTATE NEWS

After the woman filed a report with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, investigators obtained a subpoena for company records. Sheriff's investigators say it showed Freedom Remodeling, LLC took the woman’s payment, did not complete the job and owed her more than $9,000.

A warrant was issued for Haefner, and he was arrested on Monday.

Haefner is charged with felony theft of property. He was released from the Parker County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

FOX 4 reached out to Freedom Remodeling, LLC and Haefner for comment, but we have not heard back.