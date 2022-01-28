Mesquite police chase ends with suspect taken into custody

A Friday afternoon chase involving Mesquite police ended with the suspect being taken into custody.

It wasn't immediately known what triggered the chase.

SKY 4 picked up the chase just after 2 p.m. as it made its way through parts of Richardson and it eventually went southbound on a Central Expressway service road then westbound on a High Five service road until it ended minutes later on a side street.

The suspect exited his vehicle with his hands up and was arrested.

More to come on this developing story.

