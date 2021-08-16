Thousands of North Texas kids head back to school, some with a mask mandate and some without

article

It’s the first day of school in 37 school districts around North Texas including Dallas and Fort Worth.

In fact, it’s the third first day of school for Dallas which has three separate calendars this year. Some campuses opened early to help with learning loss.

The bulk of Dallas ISD’s schools – 180 out of 226 campuses – had their first day on Monday.

The district will continue to mandate masks at least for now because the stay order issued by the Texas Supreme Court Sunday does not mention Dallas ISD.

"We are going to continue with the mask mandate at this time," said Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa. "The order that was issued by the Supreme Court was issued to Dallas County and it’s listed as Clay Jenkins and the county. It did not say one word about DISD in that order."

RELATED: Dallas ISD to keep mask mandate in place despite Texas Supreme Court ruling

Fort Worth students also headed back to school on Monday. Masks will be optional there thanks to a lawsuit by a handful of parents.

A judge sided with the parents who filed a lawsuit to stop the district’s mask mandate. The attorney for the parents argued that district superintendent Kent Scribner had acted outside his authority in requiring masks.

"The courts ruled we could not require masks however we are going to strongly encourage our students, faculty and staff to wear masks indoors and on buses," Scribner said.

RELATED: Fort Worth parents hold mock funeral procession in protest over district's lack of mask mandate

Kaitlen O’Connell Owens said she is disappointed with the current optional mask policy for schools and she’s worried about her kids’ safety. But her options are limited without home or virtual learning in Fort Worth.

"It’s incredibly frustrating," she said. "I’m feeling vary panicked and a bit paralyzed without the very least a mask mandate. I feel like we’re sending out kids into a mushroom cloud especially without a virtual option which a lot of us are wanting."

Advertisement

Other districts that started Monday included Arlington, Irving, DeSoto, Carroll, Greenville, Kaufman, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Lancaster and Midlothian.