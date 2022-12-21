Mesquite deadly shooting a result of road rage, police say

The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend that they believe happened due to road rage.

27-year-old Francisco ‘Jaime’ Garcia-Torres from Farmer's Branch was shot and killed on Sunday, Dec. 18 between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m.

Father killed in road rage shooting on Dallas freeway

Mesquite police say they believe three vehicles were traveling north on Buckner Boulevard from US Hwy 175 prior to the shooting on Samuell Boulevard between Big Town Boulevard and Buckner Boulevard.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicles involved to call their detectives at 972-216-6291 or email majorcrimes@cityofmesquite.com.