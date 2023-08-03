2 killed in separate Mesquite house fires Thursday morning

The Mesquite Fire Department says that two people died in separate house fires on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the first home on Kimberly Drive just before 2 a.m.

Home damaged in a fire on Kimberly Drive in Mesquite on August 3, 2023. One person inside the home was killed.

The home was badly damaged in the fire and one victim was found dead.

Shortly after 6 a.m. crews were called to another house fire about 5 miles away on Ingram Circle.

Fire crews were able to help one person escape, but another person was who inside the home was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Mesquite Fire is investigating both incidents.