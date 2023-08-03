Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Red River County
4
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County

2 killed in separate Mesquite house fires Thursday morning

By
Published 
Updated 6:13PM
Mesquite
FOX 4

MESQUITE, Texas - The Mesquite Fire Department says that two people died in separate house fires on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the first home on Kimberly Drive just before 2 a.m.

Home damaged in a fire on Kimberly Drive in Mesquite on August 3, 2023. One person inside the home was killed.

The home was badly damaged in the fire and one victim was found dead.

Shortly after 6 a.m. crews were called to another house fire about 5 miles away on Ingram Circle.

Fire crews were able to help one person escape, but another person was who inside the home was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Mesquite Fire is investigating both incidents.