Mental health experts and Dallas ISD prepare students for new phone-free classrooms

The Brief Dallas ISD will use locking pouches to enforce the new state law banning student cell phone use during school hours at middle and high schools. A trauma psychologist warns that students may experience anxiety or "withdrawal-type symptoms" in the first few weeks of the new policy. Parents are encouraged to help their children adjust by acknowledging their feelings and setting family boundaries for phone use at home.



While the law leaves the implementation up to school districts, Dallas ISD announced its middle and high schools will use locking pouches.

A mental health expert tells FOX 4, the Texas school cell phone ban could cause students and even their parents to experience some anxiety for the first few weeks.

What we know:

This fall, Texas students will no longer be able to send text messages or check social media in between classes or at lunch.

Dr. Josh Briley, a trauma psychologist at Parkland Health, says parents can help students adjust.

"There may be some almost withdrawal-type symptoms. They may be experiencing some anxiety, some depression, some irritability, frustration. There may be a feeling of being disconnected or confused," said Briley.

"Don't minimize what the student is going through, acknowledge it. ‘This is a difficult thing, but you can get through it’"

Local perspective:

Taking direction from its principals, Dallas ISD decided to use locking pouches at its middle and high schools.

Elementary school students will turn their phones over to teachers to lock away.

Deputy Superintendent Brian Lusk says it took students about a month to adjust at schools that did a pilot program.

"High school principal said the first month was very difficult, changing behavior and mindset, but after the first month it was worth every minute. The ability to keep students focused on instruction was very positive," said Lusk.

"The law did drive this, we are making sure we comply fully with the law, and I think it has benefits."

Benefits that Dr. Briley says studies have confirmed.

Eventually, there are decreased feelings of depression and anxiety and even a boost in test scores.

Those benefits can increase if parents also set up family parameters.

What they're saying:

"I would recommend this is a good time for families to examine their own cell phone use. What are the boundaries? If any? Do we have in our household?"

Briley recommends having a portion of the day that is cell phone free for the whole family, ideally dinner time, but there are other options.

"Maybe instead of being at the dinner table, maybe it's, ‘hey, while we're all in the car, nobody's using their phone, and we're going to talk to each other. We're going to sing songs together. We're going to do something where we interact as a family.’"

He also recommends cell phone curfews.

"8 o'clock, 9 o'clock, at least an hour before bedtime, and parents have to abide by that as well. ‘Do as I say, not as I do’, never works as a parenting approach."

Big picture view:

The law applies to all personal communication devices, which include iPads and smartwatches.

Dallas ISD says if students break a pouch, they will have to pay for it in order to get their cell phone back.

And as for emergencies, Dallas ISD points to their landlines in their buildings.

Lusk says parents also need to make sure their school has current phone numbers for district messages.