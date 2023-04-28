Memorial held for Arlington Lamar High School student killed in shooting

On what should have been a day of celebration, the family of a teen murdered at school mourned.

They were joined by dozens of others at Lamar High School Friday to honor Ja'Shawn Poirier. He was gunned down last month police say by another teen.

On what would have been Ja'Shawn's 17th birthday, dozens filed into the Lamar High School gym Friday night. His loved ones were also there. His mother, Rashone Jacob, still feels numb.

"He is missing, and he is supposed to be here. He didn’t deserve this at all," she said. "So I am fighting for my son until he gets the justice he deserves."

A month ago, Ja’Shawn was dropped off before school by his older sister. But before classes even started, Arlington police say another student shot him.

"We didn’t think nothing of it," said Nautica Jacob, his sister. "Thought it was just a regular day at school, another day. Then like ten minutes later, I got the call."

During the ceremony, Lamar High School Principal Andy Hagman presented Ja’Shawn’s mother with a framed school portrait of her son as well as a piece of artwork he created.

"The last piece of art that he created in Ms. Turner’s art class, and she took it upon herself to get it framed for tonight," he said.

Amazing Grace was sung before the crowd moved outside.

Overcome with emotion, Rashone struggled to say a final goodbye.

"I just want to tell my son I love him so much, and I miss him, and he didn’t deserve this," she said.

And as balloons were released, Rashone wants her son to know this.

"He has one fighting mother behind him until justice is served," she said.

The suspected teen gunman will appear back in court next week. The suspect’s father is also in federal custody as a result of firearms found inside his home.