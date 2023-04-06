Judge decides teen accused of deadly Arlington Lamar High School shooting will remain in custody

A 15-year-old who police said killed a fellow student and shot another outside Arlington Lamar High School last month will remain in juvenile detention.

The teenager has been in custody since March 20, when the shooting took place about 35 minutes before the start of the school day.

Since he's been in Tarrant County juvenile custody, officials said he's been a model detainee in school with no behavioral issues.

That does not diminish the harm and hurt caused by his actions.

Thursday’s hearing was less than ten minutes, with the judge deciding, for now, he should stay where he's been since that tragic day outside Lamar High School.

Tarrant County Juvenile Judge Alex Kim read the arrest affidavit into the record at the hearing for the 15-year-old suspect in juvenile custody for the shooting outside Lamar High School on March 20 that killed 16-year-old Jashawn Poirier.

"The victim is seen collapsing and people run over to him," Kim said.

A 16-year-old girl who was sitting on a bench heard the gunshots, looked up, and was hit by shrapnel along her left jaw line.

Fragments remain lodged in her face. She will need plastic surgery.

"Arrested for capital murder and terroristic threat, now capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon," Kim said.

The shooting happened as students returned to classes after spring break.

Juvenile officials told the court the teen, who is small in size, has so far had no infractions or problems while in detention.

The hearing Thursday was to determine whether the judge would release him to family.

"I am still concerned about the safety of the community if I were to release you," Kim told him.

The boy’s great aunt told the court he lived with his father, his mother lives in Louisiana, and the family had concerns about undiagnosed mental health issues.

Defense attorney Lisa Herrick requested a psychological evaluation, and it was ordered.

"There's nothing I'm expecting to get back on it, but in this kind of situation, where the charges are so serious, I want information about everything," she said.

Judge Kim was very encouraging in his directions to the boy, who has no history of any type of criminal behavior.

"I'm letting you know you are on the right track. I have released children for capital murder offense before, but I’ve got to be honest, it has taken months and months and months, because of the offense accused," he said. "Based on the report that I’m getting I have to take this very, very seriously."

The teen’s attorney discussed whether he understands the gravity of what he is facing.

"This is truly a tragic situation all around, and that is not lost on him or any of us," Herrick said. "I have no reason to think that he intellectually doesn't understand what's happening, but are you asking if he appreciates the gravity of it? Yes."

There has still not been a motive released for the shooting. Herrick said she wants to release that when the time is right.

Judge Kim was almost fatherly, by design, in his tone and tenor as he spoke to the young man about his future.

The teen’s next detention hearing is set for April 21.