Nearly 44M expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend, AAA says

It will be a very busy travel weekend at U.S. airports.

On Thursday, the TSA recorded its second-busiest travel day ever.

AAA says Friday is one of the busiest travel days for the weekend, with nearly 44 million people traveling at least 50 miles from home.

The crowds started forming at Dallas Love Field just before sunrise Friday morning.

"It's been slow long lines," said traveler Jamie Hughes.

Folks were trying to fly out for the long holiday weekend while the weather is good.

"It's looking pretty busy today. Thankfully we're TSA pre-check," said traveler Amanda Vargas.

"It's pretty crazy, pretty busy just trying to get through lines and make sure we get to our gate in time so we can get to a baby shower in Phoenix," said Gregory Vargas.

The FOX Forecast Center says the West Coast appears to be the place to be for Memorial Day Weekend, with mostly sunny and dry conditions on tap.

Texas to New York could face potentially rainy and even the chance for severe weather over the next three days.

That could put a damper on some travel plans.

"I was keeping track of the weather conditions," said Hector Alaniz Jr.

Getting out of the Lone Star State doesn't seem to be much of a problem.

While both Dallas Love Field and DFW Airports were busy, most flights were operating as scheduled.

The challenge could be coming back home come Monday or Tuesday.

"Always worried about weather here because the thunderstorms roll in in the afternoon," said Dan Hershberger.

Routinely sold-out flights means getting booked on another flight could be an added challenge should bad weather cancel flights across the country.

"Oh my God holiday travel has been insane. Run, don't walk it's insane today," said traveler Vivian Law.

Law, who is headed to Mexico for the holiday weekend. says she'll be worrying about getting home on the back end.

"I'm getting my mojito, we're going to have a good time anyway. Good vibes only this holiday season," said Law.

One of the passengers we talked to, Gregory Vargas says he normally tries to drive to his destination on busy holiday weekends so he has a little more control over his transportation.

He's flying this weekend and hopes it is not a mistake.