Highland Village fire chief among 14 arrested in Denton Co. prostitution sting

A fire chief from the Denton County city of Highland Village was among those arrested in a recent prostitution sting in Lewisville.

The operation by the Denton County Sheriff's Office was held on Thursday, June 13.

The sheriff's office arrested 14 people during the operation for attempting to purchase sexual favors for money.

Highland Village fire chief Jason Collier was among those arrested in the operation.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Jason Collier

Collier was charged with soliciting prostitution and resisting arrest.

Solicitation of prostitution is a state jail felony.

Collier was promoted from assistant fire chief to fire chief for Highland Village in 2022.

He has served the Highland Village Fire Department since 2008.



