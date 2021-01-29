Members of Congress team up with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins to help Capitol Police

article

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has teamed up with North Texas members of Congress to help out U.S. Capitol Police.

Congresswoman Eddie Bernie Johnson, Congressman Marc Veasey, and Congressman Colin Allred joined Jenkins to create the North Texas Cares for U.S. Capitol Police Fund at the Communities Foundation of Texas.

It will be used to help fund the U.S. Capitol Memorial Fund, which the U.S. Treasury uses to help the families of U.S. Capitol Police officers killed or injured in the line of duty.

This comes after one U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed, and several others were injured during the riot at the Capitol building.

"The U.S. Capitol Police suffered a tremendous toll with the insurrection, storming, and attempted violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by rioters intent on overthrowing an election and stopping the peaceful transfer of power," Jenkins said in a statement. "This North Texas fund will provide support to the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and their families who have been affected by on-the-job injuries in their efforts to protect the United States Capitol and serve the United States of America."

Click here for more information about the fund.