Melissa ISD makes face masks optional for students and staff

Melissa ISD is one of the first school districts in North Texas to drop the face mask requirement for students and staff.

The small Collin County school district shared an update with parents Friday letting them know face coverings will be optional after Wednesday.

The new rule applies to all students, staff and visitors on campuses, buses and at school events.

But the district still plans to encourage social distancing, maintain cleaning and sanitization practices and require that people screen themselves for symptoms.

Melissa ISD also plans to delay the start of school by two hours on the Monday after spring break so that it can begin vaccinating employees.

