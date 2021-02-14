Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting baby No. 2

article

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they’re expecting their second child together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to People that they are having a second child together.

In May of 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Soon after, they announced that they were stepping back from their duties as senior royals.

They currently live in California together.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told the outlet.

The baby will be eighth in line to the British throne.

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

In November, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July 2020, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.