Medical examiner confirms body found in Irving lake was current Mrs. Dallas, Lashun Massey

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body that was recovered from a small Irving lake Thursday as Lashun Massey.

Massey’s husband reported her missing Tuesday when she did not return home from her normal walk around the lake in her neighborhood near Riverside Drive and East Royal Lane.

The 38-year-old mother of two boys, a business owner, and the reigning Mrs. Dallas has walked around the lake almost every morning for the past two years, he said.

A Texas Department of Public Safety dive team located Massey’s body in a canal connected to Lake de Claire just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

The cause and manner of death is still pending.

Police said there is still no indication of foul play but they are investigating the "unusual circumstances" of Massey’s disappearance.