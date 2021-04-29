Body recovered from Irving lake where current Mrs. Dallas was last seen

article

A body was recovered from the small Irving lake where a missing woman was last seen standing alone.

Officer Robert Reeves with the Irving Police Department said a Texas Department of Public Safety dive team located the body in a canal connected to Lake de Claire just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the body but Officer Reeves said the person was wearing the same clothing as Lashun Massey when she was reported missing.

Massey’s husband reported her missing Tuesday when she did not return home from her normal walk around the lake in her neighborhood near Riverside Drive and East Royal Lane.

The 38-year-old mother of two boys, a business owner and the reigning Mrs. Dallas has walked around the lake almost every morning for the past two years, he said.

Police said there is still no indication of foul play but they are investigating the "unusual circumstances" of Massey’s disappearance.

Someone called the police around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to report a woman wearing a black hoodie and checkered pajama pants by the water. The caller found it odd.

On Wednesday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens used sonar devices to search the lake, which is up to 90 feet deep in some areas. They didn’t find anything.

Officer Reeves said police are still classifying the case as a missing person. If the autopsy turns up something suspicious, they will adjust the investigation.

