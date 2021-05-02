Medical examiner confirms body found in Dallas apartment pool was missing 8-year-old

article

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the body found in a Dallas apartment pool was missing 8-year-old Keydall Jones.

Police said officers found a body while searching for Jones Saturday morning, but hadn’t confirmed if it was him, though his family had said it was his body that officers found.

On Friday, police began the search for Jones, who is autistic and nonverbal, after he was reported missing.

Officers continued to search for Jones throughout the night, and at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dallas PD officers found his body in an apartment complex pool on Montfort Drive.

