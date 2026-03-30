Birdville Stadium shooting: Suspect lured victims with promise of money during custody dispute

The Brief The suspect in last week's shooting at Birdville ISD Stadium was in a custody dispute with the adult victim over the juvenile victim, Haltom City Police have learned. 30-year-old John Mbuyi lured 33-year-old Raissa Thatukila and 6-year-old Nathy Mbuyi to the location of the shooting with the promise of money. Mbuyi had expressed concerning statements prior to last Friday's shooting. All three individuals were pronounced dead following the incident.



The suspect in last week's fatal shooting near Birdville ISD Stadium was in a custody dispute with one of the victims, Haltom City Police have learned.

Details revealed in Birdville ISD Stadium shooting

What's New:

Haltom City Police identified 30-year-old John Mbuyi as the suspect in the March 27 shooting near Birdville ISD Stadium that left Mbuyi and two others dead.

The two victims were identified as 33-year-old Raissa Thatukila and 6-year-old Nathy Mbuyi. Police said John Mbuyi was in a custody dispute with Thatukila over Nathy Mbuyi.

TOP: John Mbuyi and Nathy Mbuyi. BOTTOM: Raissa Thatukila

Detectives said Mbuyi lured the two victims to Birdville ISD Stadium with the promise of providing money. Evidence uncovered by Haltom City PD showed Mbuyi had significant grievances with Thatukila and planned the ambush.

Mbuyi was experiencing personal distress after the death of his father and made concerning statements prior to last Friday's incident, police said.

The backstory:

Haltom City police said the deadly shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the stadium off East Belknap Street.

Images from SKY 4 showed crime scene tape around a white car and a U-Haul van, along with multiple emergency vehicles.

Police said two female victims, an adult and a juvenile, were found in the car. One died at the scene, and the other died at the hospital.

A male, who police identified as the suspect, was also found dead in the parking lot.

Witness describes shooting

What they're saying:

Jacque Hall, a bus driver who saw the crime scene as her shift ended, spoke to FOX 4's Amelia Jones on Friday about the shooting.

"It's just heart-wrenching to know that something like that happened at our job," Hall told Jones. "You cannot pass by here anymore and not think about these families that their lives were lost, and especially, this child."