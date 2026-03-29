Fight leads to deadly shooting in Arlington, police say

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The Brief A 32-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a physical fight escalated into a shooting at an Arlington event venue. The victim was driven to the hospital by friends after being shot in the 1200 block of California Lane, where officers found multiple shell casings. No arrests have been made, and detectives are currently working to identify the shooter and a motive for the altercation.



A 32-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a fight at an Arlington event venue escalated into a shooting, police said.

West Arlington fatal shooting

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Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of California Lane at 4:29 a.m. When they arrived, investigators found multiple shell casings scattered in front of the business.

Witnesses told police that there was a fight at the location and someone opened fire during the fight.

Shortly after the initial call, staff at Medical City Arlington alerted police that a man had arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the victim was shot at the California Lane scene and had been driven to the hospital by friends. He later died.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are currently working to identify the shooter. The name of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once his family has been notified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stafford at 817-459-5739. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.