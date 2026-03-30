Former Cowboys DT Trysten Hill arrested in Ellis County

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The Brief 28-year-old Trysten Hill was arrested by the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and charged with assault of a pregnant person. The ECSO said Hill was arrested for bond forfeitures stemming from a 2025 criminal investigation. Hill played parts of four seasons as a defensive tackle with the Dallas Cowboys, having been drafted by the team in 2019.



A former Dallas Cowboys second-round draft pick was arrested last week in Ellis County.

Former Dallas Cowboys player arrested

What we know:

28-year-old Trysten Hill was arrested by the Ellis County Sheriff's Office on March 26.

Jail records show he has been charged with assault of a pregnant person and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office said Hill was arrested for two bond forfeiture warrants stemming from a 2025 criminal investigation.

Hill was booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Waxahachie and is being held on a $3,500 total bond.

What we don't know:

We don't know the name of the pregnant person involved in the incident.

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (72) waits for the snap during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks on August 26, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pear Expand

Hill's NFL past

Dig deeper:

Trysten Hill was a second-round NFL Draft selection by the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, being taken 58th overall out of the University of Central Florida.

He played for Dallas from 2019 to 2022, playing in 25 total games with the team as a defensive tackle. He totaled 39 combined tackles and .5 sacks in his time with the Cowboys.

Hill was waived by the Cowboys midway through the 2022 season after a disappointing run with the franchise. He later played with the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

He has not been signed by an NFL team since 2024.