Dallas police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 8-year-old.

Keydall Jones was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Friday, in the 13600 block of Montfort Drive.

Police said Jones may need assistance, as he is autistic and nonverbal.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded raincoat, white t-shirt, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas PD at (214) 671-4268.