Woman killed, 2 children hospitalized after Fort Worth crash
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FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was killed and two children were hurt in a crash on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth.
What we know:
The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday on I-35W near Westport Parkway.
The adult female driver died at the scene.
First responders rescued an infant and a young child from the car. They were taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
It’s not clear how serious the children’s injuries are.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
The driver’s name also hasn’t yet been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.