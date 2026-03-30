Woman killed, 2 children hospitalized after Fort Worth crash

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The Brief A woman was killed and two children were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-35W in Fort Worth early Monday morning. First responders rescued an infant and a young child from the wreckage near Westport Parkway; both were transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is currently unknown, and officials have not yet released the driver's identity or the children's conditions.



A woman was killed and two children were hurt in a crash on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth.

What we know:

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday on I-35W near Westport Parkway.

The adult female driver died at the scene.

First responders rescued an infant and a young child from the car. They were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear how serious the children’s injuries are.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

The driver’s name also hasn’t yet been released.