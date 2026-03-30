No Kings protests: Dallas man arrested on elderly assault charge
DALLAS - The suspect who was arrested during this past weekend's "No Kings" rally in Downtown Dallas allegedly punched an elderly man before being detained by Dallas Police.
Chad Rogers
Man arrested at No Kings rally
What we know:
Dallas Police confirmed 57-year-old Chad Rodgers was arrested during Saturday's "No Kings" rally and charged with assault against an elderly or disabled individual.
The arrest affidavit reveals Rodgers was arrested after he allegedly punched an elderly man in the face.
Rodgers was seen in video taken by FOX 4's David Sentendrey wearing a mask and sunglasses during his arrest. He's also seen wearing a law enforcement badge.
The affidavit states Rodgers is a licensed security officer.
What we don't know:
We don't know the condition of the other individual involved in the incident.
The backstory:
Around 2 p.m., a line of Dallas Police officers met the very large group of protesters marching in the No Kings rally in Downtown Dallas. According to Dallas Police before 3 p.m., one person had been detained.
There were a handful of counter protesters at the march, at the front lines, and have caused "major" disruption to the protest.
Stuart Rhodes, the founder of Oath, and Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, were at the protest. Both of them were convicted for their roles in the 2021 Capitol riot. Both of those men were pardoned by President Donald Trump.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Dallas County District Clerk's office and previous FOX 4 coverage of the No Kings protests.