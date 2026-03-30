No Kings protests: Dallas man arrested on elderly assault charge

The Brief 57-year-old Chad Rodgers was arrested by Dallas Police during last weekend's "No Kings" rally in Downtown Dallas and was charged with assault of an elderly or disabled individual. An arrest affidavit states Rodgers was arrested after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face. Thousands of people gathered in Downtown Dallas for the rally on Saturday to demonstrate against various Trump administration policies.



The suspect who was arrested during this past weekend's "No Kings" rally in Downtown Dallas allegedly punched an elderly man before being detained by Dallas Police.

Chad Rogers

Man arrested at No Kings rally

What we know:

Dallas Police confirmed 57-year-old Chad Rodgers was arrested during Saturday's "No Kings" rally and charged with assault against an elderly or disabled individual.

The arrest affidavit reveals Rodgers was arrested after he allegedly punched an elderly man in the face.

Rodgers was seen in video taken by FOX 4's David Sentendrey wearing a mask and sunglasses during his arrest. He's also seen wearing a law enforcement badge.

The affidavit states Rodgers is a licensed security officer.

What we don't know:

We don't know the condition of the other individual involved in the incident.

The backstory:

Around 2 p.m., a line of Dallas Police officers met the very large group of protesters marching in the No Kings rally in Downtown Dallas. According to Dallas Police before 3 p.m., one person had been detained.

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There were a handful of counter protesters at the march, at the front lines, and have caused "major" disruption to the protest.

Stuart Rhodes, the founder of Oath, and Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, were at the protest. Both of them were convicted for their roles in the 2021 Capitol riot. Both of those men were pardoned by President Donald Trump.

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