McKinney police warn of robbery suspects' scheme

McKinney police posted a warning to residents about a scheme they saw used by robbers on Nov. 11 in a parking lot.

Police say that a suspect wearing a hat and a mask approached a victim in a store parking lot, telling her there was something at the rear of her vehicle.

While she went to look at the back of her car a second masked suspect came in and stole her wallet.

McKinney Police also say that on Nov. 6 an elderly man was distracted by a man and woman asking for directions.

Another suspect made their way into the vehicle and stole several credit cards.

The police department says these are just two recent examples and want people to be aware of their surroundings when they go shopping this holiday season.

They are also telling people to make sure to lock their vehicles once they leave and to hide anything in your car in the trunk.