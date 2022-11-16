Collin County district attorney denies employees' claims of sexual harassment

article

The Collin County district attorney strongly denied claims of sexual harassment brought by current and former employees.

"These allegations are false. The things they allege simply did not happen," Collin County DA Greg Willis said.

Willis responded to a lawsuit claiming he inappropriately touched and propositioned six female employees.

PREVIOUS STORY: Collin County District Attorney sexually harassed, retaliated against employees, lawsuit says

He played an audio recording he said clearly shows one plaintiff lied about inappropriate hugging.

Her attorney said the employee was repeatedly coerced under threat of receiving poor job reviews.

Willis assembled supporters who he said dispute the claims of a toxic workplace.