McKinney officers fatally shoot man who threatened his mom with an axe, police say

McKinney police say they fatally shot a man who was threatening his mom with an axe.

Police say they responded to the Magnolia Ranch Apartments Friday around 4 p.m. to reports of a domestic disturbance.

A woman there told police her 30-year-old son confronted her with an axe, but she was able to get away.

When police tried to arrest the man, they say he ran away.

At some point during the foot chase, officers say they shot the man. He was rushed to the hospital where he late died.

Police did not immediately say if the man threatened the officers or if he had a weapon on him at the time.

Police have not yet released the man’s name.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.

