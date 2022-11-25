Motorcyclist leads White Settlement police on chase, gets away

The White Settlement Police Department says they are looking for a motorcyclist after he led police on a dangerous chase.

It happened just after noon on Friday. The officer was trying to stop the motorcyclist for not displaying a license plate.

After a brief chase, officers called it off because of the increasing danger to the public and police.

"In this case, the suspect taunted our officer by driving in a circle around our officer’s vehicle. We continue to see the flagrant disregard for police officer authority across North Texas with many suspects blatantly fleeing with no regard for the safety of others leading to unnecessary deaths and untold injuries across our region," said Police Chief Christopher Cook. "The White Settlement Police Department will advocate for stiffer penalties in this legislative session for suspects who flee in a motor vehicle, as more must be done to curb this dangerous behavior that allows criminals to operate freely in our communities."

Anyone who may know the man is urged to contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers or White Settlement PD.