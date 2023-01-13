Mugshot released for father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney

article

A mugshot has been released for the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death last week.

Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond. He was taken to jail after being hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police.

RELATED: Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified

Police said Subramanian killed his son, before turning the knife on himself.

It happened on January 6 in a neighborhood near Highway 380 and Custer Road.

Someone called police and said their neighbor found her son "unconscious and bleeding" inside a home.

Responding officers forced their way into the home and said they found Subramanian hurting himself with a knife.

Police said officers found his 9-year-old son in the garage with multiple stab wounds. No one else was found in the home.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Vigil held for McKinney 9-year-old allegedly killed by father

Hundreds of people gathered Monday for a candlelight vigil to mourn the young life lost.

Some are leaving notes of prayer outside the home, along with other items.