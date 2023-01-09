Vigil held for McKinney 9-year-old allegedly killed by father

A community in mourning gathers to pray for a McKinney 9-year-old boy and his mother after police say the boy's father stabbed him to death.

The most significant question of why still remains unanswered.

A man accused of stabbing his son to death was arraigned on capital murder charges with a bond of $1 million. That man remains in a hospital in treatment for a self-inflicted stab wound.

Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered Monday for a candlelight vigil to mourn the young life lost.

The boy’s father, Ponnazhakan Subramania is arraigned on a capital murder warrant, according to McKinney police.

Police say a neighbor called 911 Friday afternoon saying the boy’s mother found him unconscious and bleeding inside the home. Officers forced their way into the home and found her husband stabbing himself.

The child was found dead in the garage with multiple stab wounds.

Some are leaving notes of prayer outside the home, along with other items. It’s a home police say they had never been called to before Friday.

Down the street at Hughes Elementary, people say Monday’s gathering is a reminder to that community is needed most during the dark times.

"I know happiness is one part being part of the community. When it’s not happy is most important. That’s why I’m here," said neighbor Vijay Ranganathan.

It’s been several days since the murder, and officials still have not released the boy's name, which is commonly made public after immediate family is notified.

Police also have not done any on-camera interviews, and they are not saying why they believe Subramanian killed, who neighbors say was his only son.

Moving forward, community members want the boy’s mother to know she has their love. And while they don’t know the circumstances leading to the murder, they want anyone dealing with family struggles to seek help.

"We look out for each other, especially in the dark times," neighbor Suroma Sinha said.

The boy’s father is still in a hospital, according to police. They have not released his condition. His bond is set at $1 million. A mugshot will be available once he’s in jail.