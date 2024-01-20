Prosper choir director died in Frisco crash, family says

Family and friends of a Prosper ISD music teacher are heartbroken after she was killed in a crash in Frisco Thursday morning.

Very little information has been released about the crash, but loved ones of the victim said she was a loving and kind person.

Frisco police haven't released many details about the crash, only sharing that traffic was blocked off on northbound Coit Road, just north of Main Street, as they worked to clear a crash at about 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Family members confirmed with FOX 4 that the victim in the crash is 23-year-old McKenna Johnson.

It’s still unclear how the crash happened, but Johnson’s family said she was taken to the hospital in serious condition and passed away.

Her family said she was taking care of her parents' dog in Plano and was on her way to work in Prosper when the crash happened.

Johnson was an assistant choir director at two middle schools in Prosper.

Johnson's best friend said connecting with kids through music was Johnson’s passion, and she was living out her dream as a choir director.

"She had the privilege of impacting so many people and she knew it, and she didn’t take it for granted, is what I’ve learned from this," Marissa Harry said. "Everyone she came into contact with just adores her and has just raved about how she’s made their lives so much better."

Johnson grew up in Plano and attended Stephen F. Austin State University.

Her parents said choir was a big part of her life since she was in elementary school.