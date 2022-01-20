McDonald's expanding McPlant test to hundreds of its North Texas locations

article

After testing out its McPlant burger at select U.S. locations - two of which were in North Texas - McDonald’s is expanding its test to about 600 locations in two U.S. metro areas, including hundreds of locations here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

McDonald’s started testing the plant-based burger at eight U.S. restaurants, including one in Irving and another in Carrollton, last November.

Starting on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, the McPlant testing will be expanded to include hundreds of Dallas-Fort Worth McDonald’s locations.

San Francisco is the only other U.S. metro area where the McPlant testing will be expanded for now.

The McPlant has a plant-based patty co-developed with Beyond Meat that is made from plant-based ingredients like peas, rice and potatoes, according to McDonald’s.

It's served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and a slice of American cheese.

The McPlant has already been tested in other countries, including Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and the UK.