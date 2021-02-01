Mayfest in Fort Worth canceled for second year in a row due to COVID-19

article

People will have to wait yet another year before the return of Fort Worth's Mayfest.

The host, Trinity Collaborative, again canceled the four-day event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Mayfest was cancelled as well.

"This decision did not come easy, and we know how much each of you look forward to the festival," Mayfest officials said in a statement.

"We feel this cancellation will help advance the health of our community and minimize the ongoing impact of COVID-19, allowing for future opportunities to safely congregate and unite once again," said Trinity Collaborative in a statement.

Organizers are planning to bring Mayfest back for 2022, which will be the event's 50th anniversary.

