Mayfest in Fort Worth canceled due to the coronavirus

More spring events are being canceled because of the coronavirus, including Mayfest in Fort Worth.

“This difficult decision was made with great consideration for our volunteers, vendors, partners and the community who have all shown continuous support and devotion to Mayfest throughout the years,” organizers said in a release.

Those who have already made payments for the event will be issued refunds.

Mayfest organizers also said the festival will be back next year.

“We will miss the camaraderie that the festival brings each year to Trinity Park and look forward to that fellowship again,” they said.

Richardson’s Cottonwood Arts Festival and Wildflower Festival were also canceled. Ticketholders can get refunds for those events.

Richardson is still planning to host the Cottonwood Arts Festival Fall Celebration in October.

