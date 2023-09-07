Expand / Collapse search

Man given 15-year sentence for fatal hit-and-run crash in Deep Ellum

DALLAS - A 15-year prison sentence was given to a man with a history of driving drunk, who was actually was out on bond for his third DWI, when he struck and killed a man on New Year’s Day last year.

Matthew Smith struck Dil Chainy just after midnight back on January 1, 2022.

He was driving the wrong way down Commerce Street in Deep Ellum when it happened.

Smith then drove away.

Last month, Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Because it was a hit-and-run, police don't know if he was driving drunk when it happened.

He was sentenced to concurrent 15-year sentences for both manslaughter and accident causing death.