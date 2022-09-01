Masked men wanted for breaking into multiple North Texas gun stores

Police are asking for help identifying the people who burglarized several gun stores in the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills area this week.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the string of burglaries started early Sunday morning at Shoot Smart in Fort Worth.

Security video shows four masked men entering the gun store after smashing through a side window. They broke into locked cabinets and stole nine firearms.

The suspects broke into the same store the next morning and took several magazines and boxes of ammunition.

A few minutes later they, they smashed through a window at Elliott White Gun Co. in North Richland Hills and stole two firearms, more ammunition, and other items.

On Tuesday morning, the same four masked men tried but failed to break into Advantage Firearms in Richland Hills, Guardian Guns in Grand Prairie and then Academy Sports in Arlington.

They tried to get into Texas Gun Experience in Grapevine on Wednesday morning but once again failed.

They did make it into Academy Sports in North Richland Hills early Wednesday morning, but there was a cleaning crew in the store at the time. The suspects fled without taking anything.

"Firearms stolen from FFL’s pose a serious threat to our communities and are often used in other crimes; working with our law enforcement and industry partners to investigate FFL burglaries, and prevent future ones, remains one of ATF’s top priorities," said ATF Dallas Acting Special Agent in Charge James VanVliet.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ (ATF)

Security video from all the stores appears to show the same four masked men.

One can be seen wearing a bandana-style mask across half his face. One wears what looks like a red Texas Rangers towel or jersey over his head. The third man has a black mask that covers most his face and the four has a black and white clown face mask.

They drove both a dark-colored pickup truck and a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone who recognizes them is urged to contact ATF officials at 1-888-ATFTIPS or ATFTips@atf.gov.