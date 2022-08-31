Dallas woman arrested with 83 pounds of weed in Illinois

article

A Dallas woman was arrested in just outside of St. Louis after police say they found 83 pounds of weed inside of her car.

The Caseyville, Illinois Police Department says they pulled over Randi Booker for a routine traffic stop on August 23rd.

During the traffic stop, 83 pounds of cannabis was found inside of the trunk

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Source: Caseyville, IL Police Department)

Booker was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

She was taken to jail where she is being held on $250,000 bond.