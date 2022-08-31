Pool cleaners are a new target for thieves, according to police

article

Southlake Police arrested a man who they believe stole at least 5 pool cleaners.

Around 3:30 Wednesday morning officers pulled over a white Nissan Sentra for having an expired temporary tag.

Officers say the driver claimed he had just gotten the two soaking wet pool cleaners he had in the back seat of his car from a repair shop.

It turned out the driver, Kemp Clopton, had an arrest warrant out of Arlington.

(Source: Southlake DPS)

Police say when they searched the car they found three additional pool cleaners in the trunk and receipts for recent sales at pawn shops.

Overall, Southlake DPS says they recovered up to $10,000 worth of property.

There have been 8 pool cleaner thefts reported to Southlake Police since May. The department says each cleaner costs between $700 and $2,000.