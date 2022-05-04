Marissa Grimes case: Convicted felon accused of holding her prisoner indicted for her murder

article

A Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted 24-year-old Valerian Osteen for the murder of 26-year-old Marissa Grimes.

Osteen was also indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

Grimes was found dead under Osteen’s Fort Worth home back in February.

Grimes' family blames the justice system for her death.

Osteen is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, who had just been released on bond after police said he held Grimes hostage for several days in January.

