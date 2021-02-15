Many North Texas school districts will try virtual learning due to winter weather

article

Many local school districts were already scheduled to be closed Monday and plan to move to virtual learning starting Tuesday.

Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Richardson and Mesquite ISDs are among the districts closed Monday to observe President’s Day.

The University of Dallas, University of North Texas and Trinity Valley Community College are closed Monday due to the weather.

All three Texas Woman’s University campuses will operate online.

Of course, school district may be forced to change their plans because of the rolling power outages happening across Texas.

Energy providers are intentionally cutting off power to select neighborhoods in North Texas and across the state because of the overwhelming demand for electricity in the record cold.

