Murder charges dropped against 3 suspects in South Dallas shooting of 14-year-old

Charges were dropped against three suspects in the murder of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards in September 2022, after the District Attorney's Office opted not to take the case to a grand jury.

"It was like my heart, my heart dropped. My heart dropped because I thought I was fixing to get justice for my son," said Cynthia Edwards.

Manuel was shot and killed in a South Dallas vacant lot along Al Lipscomb Way.

"They kept destroying my baby's memorial I had to fix it up," said Edwards.

His mother continues to maintain a memorial where the teen's body was found.

Now the capital murder charges against Treveion Harris, Alonzo Simpson and Gregory Ellison have been dropped.

A statement from Dallas Police reads, "the charges were dropped at the request of the District Attorney's Office due to insufficient evidence for an indictment. The investigation is ongoing."

Part of the questions in this case surround anonymous tips.

"If those individuals are going to remain anonymous you're going to have difficulty with that at trial," said Russell Wilson, a defense attorney not involved in the case. "Remember, we're here in Dallas County and identity was one of the causes of wrongful convictions year-in, year-out. So you want to be correct on the identity and the specific role that any particular person played or did not play."

"I would just read this as the DA saying they want additional investigation or additional information," he continued. "Particularly in a capital murder case. You have to remember: one, the serious nature of the charge. You're talking about an automatic life sentence, and so the earlier you can iron out questions regarding evidence or the sufficiency of evidence the better off you are as the prosecutor."

Meanwhile, Manuel's mother mourns.

"I need somebody to come up and talk, because I want justice for my baby. I can't keep going through this. I can't keep going through this. It hurts every day. I'm just trying to stay strong. I'm just trying to stay strong. He was my only child," Edwards said.

Dallas police are still investigating.

