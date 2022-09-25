14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting

Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas.

He later died at a Dallas hospital. The victim's name has not been released.

Police believe the shooting may have come after a fight between a group that ended in gunfire.

Witnesses told police the armed suspects ran toward a nearby apartment complex.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.