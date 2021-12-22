Mansfield resident wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

article

Someone in Mansfield got an early Christmas present by winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won from the drawing on Nov. 30 by matching all five of the white ball numbers drawn (7-8-26-30-39), but not the Mega Ball number (17).

The ticket was bought from a Mansfield Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2951 Matlock Road.

